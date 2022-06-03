By Matthew Roscoe • 03 June 2022 • 8:24

Shock as Indonesian national Eril Kahn Mumtadz drowns in Swiss river. Image: rkjabarjuara/ Instagram

TRIBUTES have been paid on social media after the shocking news that Indonesian national Eril Kahn Mumtadz drowned in a Swiss river after going missing on Thursday, May 26.

The body of Emmeril (Eril) Kahn Mumtadz, son of former Indonesian mayor Ridwan Kamil, has been found in the Aare river of Switzerland after an eight-day search. He was 23-years-old.

An Instagram post confirmed the news: ” Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz Bin Mochamad Ridwan Kamil has passed away, declared today Friday 3 June 2022.

“On behalf of the deceased, we ask for forgiveness for any mistakes and oversights made during his lifetime.

“We also invite the entire community to hold a Ghaib prayer to pray for Eril.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #DoaUntukEril (@rkjabarjuara)

“Eril, thank you for being the proud son of Mr. Ridwan and Mrs. Cinta, the proud brother of Zara and Adek Arkan. Rest in love, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz.”

💭 Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un..

Eril, terimakasih sudah menjadi putra kebanggaan pak ridwan dan bu cinta, abang kebanggaan nya zara dan adek arkan🤍 Rest in love, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz pic. from ig @/rkjabarjuara pic.twitter.com/U80Tth2jCy — 💭 (@convomfs) June 3, 2022

“Our sympathies and prayers to Governor Ridwan Kamil and his family for the loss of his son, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz.”

Our sympathies and prayers to Governor Ridwan Kamil and his family for the loss of his son, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz. pic.twitter.com/Fdf3AMDvHP — Nuice Media (@nuicemedia) June 3, 2022

“Today (3/6), announced by a family representative, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz has passed away in Bern, Switzerland. Deep condolences to the family, may Eril rest in eternal peace.”

Today (3/6), announced by a family representative, Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz has passed away in Bern, Switzerland. Deep condolences to the family, may Eril rest in eternal peace. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/o7tum3wHwb — folkative (@insidefolkative) June 3, 2022

BERITA DUKA CITA

.

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji'un. Dari hari yang paling dalam, Kami Selaku Admin @Sobat_RK turut berduka cita atas Berpulangnya Almarhum. Semoga Allah menempatkannya di tempat yang paling indah bersama orang-orang beriman. pic.twitter.com/vdRQ7fyO7H — Sobat Ridwan Kamil (@Sobat_RK) June 3, 2022

“Aare river is just freaking beautiful, yet it was so cruel to take one precious soul with it. May you rest in peace a eril, swim as wide as ocean, my deep condolences for the rest of family.”

Aare river is just freaking beautiful, yet it was so cruel to take one precious soul with it. May you rest in peace a eril, swim as wide as ocean, my deep condolences for the rest of family 🥀pic.twitter.com/2FEJU1pFFI — lumos ֶָ֪ (@breadfreaks) June 2, 2022

“May the best place is with you. May you rest in peace, A Eril. My deep condolences for the rest of family.”

Aare memeluk ragamu dengan erat, A Eril. Kini, biarkan kami memeluk jiwamu dengan do'a. May the best place is with you. May you rest in peace, A Eril. My deep condolences for the rest of family. https://t.co/jPu6SoP3ho — Tii (@shnfryn_) June 3, 2022

“May Eril’s soul rest in peace.”

May Eril's soul rest in peace🥀 pic.twitter.com/RCOhpXWQZk — Beth (@backlez) June 3, 2022

“Rest in peace Aa Eril. May warmth surround you wherever you are. Wait where it’s comfortable, then there shall come a time when you are reunited w your family. Please send a prayer. Al-fatihah if you’re a muslim. The heartbreak must be unimaginable for the family left behind.”

Rest in peace Aa Eril. May warmth surround you wherever you are. Wait where it's comfortable, then there shall come a time when you are reunited w your family. Please send a prayer. Al-fatihah if you're a muslim. The heartbreak must be unimaginable for the family left behind 💔 — 래 Rae (@beautrae) June 3, 2022

“I express my deepest condolences and pray to the Almighty to give everlasting peace to the departed soul and strength to Ridwan Kamil and family in this hour of grief to bear the profound loss. May Eril’s soul rest in peace.”

I express my deepest condolences and pray to the Almighty to give everlasting peace to the departed soul and strength to Ridwan Kamil and family in this hour of grief to bear the profound loss. Om Shanti Shanti Shanti 🙏🏼 may Eril’s soul rest in peace https://t.co/4HPEh3Ydtd — Naajmi (@Hujandisenja) June 2, 2022

The last update on Eril was posted on May 31.

“The search for Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz, nickname Eril, along the Aare River was still focused on the area between Schwelenmaetelli and Engehalde, and an intensified patrol on the area beyond Engehalde watergate,” the Chief of Seepolizei of Bern said at the time.

It was noted that “the parents of Eril are also actively involved in a team for independent and voluntary search for their son. They have explored several routes along the Aare river which has pathways and is accessible and safe for hikers.”

“Eril was reported missing in the Aare River, Bern, Switzerland on Thursday (May 26) morning.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.