By Laura Kemp • 03 June 2022 • 13:06

Looking for event catering or some delicious takeaway food? The French Coffee Shop has got you covered! Image - The French Coffee Shop

The French Coffee Shop, located on Portals Nous next to Marineland in Palma de Mallorca, serves delicious home-cooked breakfasts, daily lunch specials and extremely scrumptious naughty but nice cakes and pastries.

Having been in business since 1986, the team at The French Coffee Shop has over 20 years of experience in catering, serving residents and visitors in Palma de Mallorca. Whether you are having people over for dinner, organising a business event, celebrating a special day such as a birthday or anniversary, spending the day at the beach or just fancy some tasty and fresh food, The French Coffee Company can cater to all of your needs – delivered to your home, business or even your yacht.

The French Coffee Shop will supply orders for your yacht for short or long haul trips, day charters, barbecue catering, business events, parties and private events, serving full breakfasts, snacks, freshly baked bread, lunches, and cakes for any occasion.

Spending a family day on the beach? The French Coffee Shop has got you covered with an incredible range of freshly made sandwiches and jacket potatoes with all kinds of fillings, sausage rolls, colourful salads, spitroast chickens, and meat and cheese platters – or why not get a combo of snacks including tortilla, quiche, a range of freshly baked bread, salads and drinks for everyone to enjoy!

As well as cakes for any occasion or celebration, The French Coffee Shop also serves fresh fruit platters, fruit salads and mouth-watering buttery pastries for a sweet treat.

The team will also cater to any special requests and dietary needs you or your group may have – all you need to do is ask.

The French Coffee Shop is open for delicious and fresh homemade food from 7am until 6pm on weekdays and 7am until 4pm on Saturdays. However, they receive orders 24 hours a day 7 days a week and welcome you to WhatsApp your requests to 971 676 707 or speak with Carlos on 678 371 419.

Website and menu: Click here