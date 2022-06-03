Third monkeypox case confirmed in Malaga province

By Chris King • 03 June 2022 • 18:40

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

Andalucian health authorities have confirmed a third case of monkeypox in Malaga province.

A third case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Malaga province today, Friday, June 3. Two more suspected infections are being studied. This was announced by the Andalucian Ministry of Health, through the General Directorate of Public Health and Pharmaceutical Management.

There are now seven confirmed cases of this infection in Andalucia, with the remaining four being detected in Cadiz and Sevilla provinces. All are progressing favourably, with the patients isolated at home according to the health authorities, according to malagahoy.es.

Close contacts of these seven over the last 21 days from the date of exposure have been identified and the appropriate follow-up measures have been initiated.

Since the last update of the data, there are also seven cases under investigation in Andalucia, with another 29 discarded. Those under study have been declared to the Andalucian Epidemiological Surveillance System Network (SVEA). These are two from the province of Malaga, four from Sevilla, and one from Cordoba.

In statements to Europa Press, the Minister of Health, Jesus Aguirre, announced that from now on, information on monkeypox will be provided, like that of the coronavirus, twice-weekly: on Tuesdays and Fridays. “It is a pathology that is not having much impact from the clinical point of view, and does not imply any hospital admission”, he assured.

“We cannot dramatise a pathology that is not causing any pressure, or rather, a very minimal pressure within our health care system. It is something at the level of specialities and something at the Primary level, but without further ado”, explained the Minister of Health. Aguirre added: “We are talking about very few patients”.

Monkeypox is a rare viral zoonotic disease. The initial symptoms usually include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen glands, and tiredness. A few days after the onset of fever, a skin rash develops, often starting on the face and then spreading to other parts of the body.

It usually produces a self-limited disease and most people recover in several weeks, although in some cases they may require hospital admission.

___________________________________________________________

