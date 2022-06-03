BREAKING: Spain scraps Covid passport for travellers from other EU countries Close
Trending:

U3A Denia president invited to Madrid to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee

By Linda Hall • 03 June 2022 • 13:18

PLATINUM JUBILEE: Cazzie Millington, Hugh Elliott, Richard Millington and Maria Antonia Martin Elliott in the Madrid Embassy gardens Photo credit: U3A Denia

U3A DENIA’S president and vice-president, Richard and Cazzie Millington, celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee at the British Embassy in Madrid on June 2.

They had a wonderful time on June 2, Richard and Cazzie said afterwards, returning with the lasting souvenir of their photograph that was taken with  Her Majesty’s Ambassador to Spain and Andorra, Hugh Elliott, and his wife Maria Antonia Martin Elliott.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

FacebookTwitterRedditWhatsAppTelegramLinkedInEmailCopy Link
Go Back

Related News

Written by

Linda Hall

Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published.

Continue Reading