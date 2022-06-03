By Matthew Roscoe • 03 June 2022 • 10:04

BREAKING: Ukraine busts gang selling drugs and tactical information to Russian soldiers. Image: Ukraine Security Service

UKRAINE’S Security Service busted a criminal gang selling drugs and tactical information about the Ukrainian army to Russian soldiers in Kyiv and Chernihiv.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) revealed on Friday, June 3 that they had “neutralised” a criminal organisation who were supplying Russian soldiers with drugs and passing on crucial information on Ukrainian war tactics.

“In the course of a large-scale operation in Kyiv and Chernihiv, the Security Service has neutralised an international gang that had been transferring over 3 mln hryvnia equivalent from the wholesale distribution of amphetamines to the Russian Federation for a month,” the SBU said.

“The money was withdrawn through the Russian cryptocurrency exchange, and its final recipients were individuals controlled by representatives of the intelligence services of the aggressor country.”

The Security Service – who announced yesterday that disgraced former Deputy Minister Yuriy Hrymchak had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for extorting and receiving a multimillion-dollar bribe – revealed that “in addition, a rogue network of drug dealers, which the occupants used to collect data on the deployment and relocation of Ukrainian troops, was operating within the OZU.”

The SBU added: “Overall, the group consisted of more than 20 people. Their “goods” were sold on the territory of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy regions. A number of specialised Telegram channels were created to find clients.

“Two organisers of the RAM were detained. The issue of informing them about the suspicion and the measure of preventive measures is being discussed.

“The SBU continues its ineffective investigative and operational activities.”

