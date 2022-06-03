By Laura Kemp • 03 June 2022 • 13:00

Vape Lounge Javea: A unique vape store experience and the highest quality CBD. Image - Vape Lounge Javea

Vape Lounge Javea is the largest vape shop in Spain supplying premium E-Liquid, quality hardware, an impressive range of prescription quality CBD products and currency exchange.

Owner John Diamond has been in the vape business for over 14 years and is also a specialist in CBD following six years of intense training in the field, dedicated to providing the best CBD and vaping products in the area.

As well as providing you with all of your vaping products and the highest quality CBD, Vape Lounge Javea is also a currency exchange bureau and prides itself on being the only currency exchange in Javea offering the best rates.

Vape Lounge Javea provides its clients with CBD consultations to find the best solution for any pain or health issues – much like a pharmacy would. This includes medical-grade CBD gummies, bath salts, pain relief creams, coffee and more to remedy a range of issues such as high blood pressure, anxiety, poor sleep and mental health issues.

It is a premium supplier of vape juice, kits, coils and anything vaping related. Hand-picking some of the finest e-liquids and even testing them personally means you can rest assured that when buying from The Vape Lounge you really are getting quality products.

Vape Shop Javea has various discounts and special offers daily, making it well worth a visit to speak to the staff and find the best products at the best price for you.

With a deep-rooted passion for vaping, Vape Shop Javea provides a unique vape store experience, explaining the products, best safety practices and correcting any misconceptions regarding vaping, electronic cigarettes and e-liquid. Visit the shop for a chat with the friendly staff while enjoying a CBD coffee and watching a film on their 100-inch television screen!

The shop is open from 10am until 8pm Monday to Saturday, and 10am until 10pm in the summer.

To find out more or to speak with John about his services, call 711 037 279 or email via [email protected].

Address: Ctra. del Cap de la Nau Pla, 135, 03730 Xabia, Alacant

Website: Click here

Facebook: @Vapeloungejavea