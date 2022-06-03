Virtual tours of museums and cathedral now offered by Alicante’s Orihuela

By Tamsin Brown • 03 June 2022 • 12:41

Alicante's Orihuela now offers virtual tours of museums and the cathedral. Image: Orihuela Town Hall

It is now possible to experience virtual tours to the Cathedral of Orihuela and to learn all about the city’s culture and history from your own home.

The Cathedral of Orihuela, which has been declared an Asset of Cultural Interest (BIC) and is the seat of the diocese of Orihuela-Alicante, can now be visited on virtual tours via the website www.culturaorihuela.com. The announcement was made on May 25 by Mar Ezcurra, the councillor for Culture of the Orihuela Town Hall.

“This new virtual experience that will show people the cathedral, one of the cultural jewels of our heritage, has been added to those already offered by the Miguel Hernandez House and Museum, the Town Wall Museum, the Municipal Museum of the Nativity Scene, the Diocesan Museum of Sacred Art and the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die. All of them can be accessed easily on our website totally free of charge,” said Ezcurra.

The virtual tours allow visitors to travel without leaving their homes and to learn all about Orihuela’s heritage, history and culture.

