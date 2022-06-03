By Joshua Manning • 03 June 2022 • 13:14

WATCH: Ukraine's evolving map since Russian invasion began 100 days ago Credit: Twitter @DefenceHQ

The British Ministry of Defence issued a video showing the changes of the Ukraine map seen since the Russian invasion began on February, 24.

The British MOD published the video of the evolving map of the Ukraine crisis on their twitter account:

“Russia’s assault into northern Ukraine ended in a costly failure. Russia failed to implement its own principles of war. With the limited combat readiness of many units, it spread its forces too thinly without enough support from artillery and combat aircraft.”

1/2 Russia’s assault into northern Ukraine ended in a costly failure. Russia failed to implement its own principles of war. With the limited combat readiness of many units, it spread its forces too thinly without enough support from artillery and combat aircraft. pic.twitter.com/wujUf41NXd — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) June 3, 2022

Credit: Twitter @DefenceHQ

The British Ministry of Defence continued : “Above all, it was based on wildly optimistic assessments about the welcome Russian troops would receive in Ukraine. Russia has now adopted a “strategy of attrition” and is achieving slow and costly gains in the Donbas.

The comments made by the British MOD on the evolving Ukraine map go hand in hand with comments made in a previous update in which they stated:

“Russia controls over 90 per cent of Luhansk Oblast and is likely to complete control in the next two weeks.”

“Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign,” it continued.

“Russia has not been able to generate manoeuvre or movement on other fronts or axes, all of which have transitioned to the defensive.

