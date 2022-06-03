Workman dies after being electrocuted in Gaudix cave home in Granada province

By Chris King • 03 June 2022 • 3:51

Image of cave houses in Paulenca, Gaudix. Credit: [email protected]

A 51-year-old workman has died after he was electrocuted while refurbishing a cave home in Gaudix, Granada.

A 51-year-old worker who suffered an electric shock while carrying out refurbishment work on a cave house in the Granada municipality of Guadix this past Wednesday, June 1, has died on Thursday, June 2.

Sources consulted by Europa Press indicated that the injured man had been transferred in a very serious condition by emergency helicopter to the Neurotraumatology department of the Virgen de las Nieves hospital in Granada, according to granadadigital.es.

He was subsequently treated on Wednesday, June 1, in the said department. This is the Granada province facility where this type of serious case is always treated for the consequences of an electrocution incident. He had initially been taken to Guadix Hospital the same sources detailed.

Emergencies 112 Andalusia reported that the work accident occurred at around 9:15am on Wednesday, June 1, on Calle Mirador, in the district of Paulenca. An investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding his electrocution.

Patrols from the Local Police, Guardia Civil, as well as the Fire Brigade, were mobilised to the location. Medics from an Andalusian Health Service ambulance treated the injured worker at the scene of the accident, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation exercises. 112 has also alerted the Labour Inspection and the Occupational Risk Prevention Centre of the incident.

