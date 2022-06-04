A beauty(ful) donation for Ukraine refugees now living in Canjayar (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 12:46

CANJAYAR DONATION: Juan Jose Romero, Maria Dolores Esteban and Nuevo Horizontes president Antonia Urrutia Photo credit: Asociacion de Mujeres Nuevos Horizontes, Canjayar

A SEVILLA cosmetics firm gh Gema Herrerias has donated €10,000 to assist the 43 Ukrainians now living in Canjayar.

Maria Dolores Esteban, who was born in Canjayar and is the mother of the firm’s founder Gema Herrerias, presented the cheque at the town hall on June 2.

The Ukrainians, who include 13 orphans aged between 6 and 17, arrived in Canjayar – population approximately 1,200 – last March after fleeing to Poland from their devastated and invaded country.

They reached Canjayar thanks to David Gonzalez, an Asturian now living in Laujar del Andarax who is a mountain guide, and Ramon Ortiz, a retired policeman.

Travelling to Poland with transport provided by Almeria travel company Frahermar, David and Ramon took donated supplies with them, before collecting the 43 refugees and bringing them to safety.

Canjayar’s mayor Juan Jose Romero pledged to find help for the newly-arrived residents and that help has continued to arrive.

The town hall and Canjayar’s Nuevos Horizontes (New Horizon) women’s association have worked together to raise funds to help the Ukrainian residents, collaborating with the Indalvida Foundation which will now channel the gh Gema Herrerias donation, raised through the firm’s cosmetic sales in pharmacies.

“We wanted to help from the moment we learnt that Canjayar was taking in refugees from Ukraine,” Gema Herrerias announced in a statement issued when the donation was made public.

“This is my family’s hometown and it’s doubly satisfying that my mother should be presenting the donation,” she said.

“I want to give my profound thanks to all the Canjayar community, residents and authorities who are involved in this humanitarian undertaking.”

