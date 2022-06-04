Andalucia hopes to be among first to receive monkeypox vaccines

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 20:36

Photo of person with monkeypox. Credit: CDC's Public Health Image Library Media ID #2329 Public Domain

When monkeypox vaccines arrive in Spain, Andalucia hopes to be among the first communities to receive them.

David Moreno, the director of the Vaccination Plan of Andalucia, said yesterday that he hopes the community “will be one of the first to receive monkeypox vaccines, because we have cases and transmission. That is, we should have a dose now”, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Last Thursday, June 2, Carolina Darias, the Minister of Health, when asked in an interview on Canal Sur Television about the arrival of monkeypox vaccines, indicated that 200 vaccines will arrive “imminently” in Spain.

The director indicated that contagions are “worrying” because, above all, “summer is coming with many parties and activities that can promote infection”. He added that “it is an infection that is transmitted in a difficult way, it is not Covid, and very close contact is needed for contagion to occur”.

“The contacts of the cases are being monitored, and there are no exaggerated outbreaks, but a couple of cases or three appear around someone else. We are waiting for the vaccine so that this does not occur”, Mr Moreno explained.

Jesus Aguirre, the Andalucian Minister of Health reported yesterday, that there are seven confirmed cases of monkeypox infection in Andalucia so far. All relevant protocols have been activated. Specifically, three cases are in the province of Malaga, three in Sevilla, and one in Cadiz. There are also seven cases under investigation, with 29 already discarded.

