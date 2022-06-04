DGT to launch traffic surveillance and control campaign on roads of Andalucia

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 19:33

Image of Guardia Civil traffic officer. Credit: Guardia Civil.

A traffic surveillance and control campaign on the roads of Andalucia has been announced by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT)



The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) announced today, Saturday, June 4, that it will operate another traffic surveillance and control campaign on the roads of Andalucia starting on June 13, through to June 19, as reported by granadadigital.es.

This time, the attention will be on lorries and buses, in a campaign similar to that conducted in February. During that control, a total of 3,096 drivers were stopped, of which 795 truck drivers and 24 bus drivers were reported for not complying with some of the precepts of the regulations.

As always, the campaign will involve officers from the Guardia Civil Traffic Group. They will be joined by the rest of the regional and local police forces.

As detailed in a DGT statement, buses, and all types of lorries, regardless of the country in which they are registered will be subject to control. They will be checked in aspects such as the speed at which they circulate, their hours of driving and rest, the tachograph, and excess weight.

The police officers will pay special attention to the technical defects of the vehicle, the safety of the transported cargo, the documentation of the vehicle and the person who drives it. Seat belt use by the driver and the vehicle’s occupants will also be observed, along with driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, plus the use of mobile phones, among other things.

