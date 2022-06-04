DGT warns of mandatory fatigue and sleep detectors fitted in new cars from July 2022

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 3:17

Image of a driver resting. Credit: Pexels - Sinitta Leunen.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has reminded drivers of mandatory fatigue and sleep detectors fitted in new cars from July 2022.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) is dedicated to controlling and monitoring reckless drivers more and more, with the aim of reducing the accident rate. So much so that, starting in 2026, drivers will be able to know in real-time where and in what condition your car is through the 2.0 platform.

It is estimated by the body that 93 per cent of traffic accidents are due to driver distraction, and for this reason, from July 2022, all newly registered cars must incorporate the eight Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in them.

Although the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) will ensure that drivers do not exceed the established speed limits, they must also carry the fatigue and sleep detector.

The fatigue and sleep detection assistant was born with the aim of helping to solve distractions that are the result of tiredness or lack of adequate attention. According to provisional data from the DGT, during the year 2020, a total of 380 people lost their lives when the vehicle in which they were travelling went off the road.

This device works through three elements. First of all, there is a sensor built into the steering wheel that analyses the pressure that the driver exerts on it. It also gauges the movements of a driver’s hands and any changes of direction, to determine if there are constant or too abrupt corrections.

In the most advanced systems, a camera will also be installed that monitors the movements of the face and features. In addition, the engine control unit will analyse the length of time the engine has been running.

Through these mechanisms, if the detector assesses that there is fatigue – or in the case of driving for more than two hours without stopping – it will emit a light signal in the form of a cup of coffee, accompanied by a text that will warn the driver to stop due to tiredness or fatigue.

It will be mandatory to incorporate this system in newly registered cars from July 2022.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.