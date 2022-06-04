Firefighters recover dead body from a river in the Malaga town of Tolox

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 23:30
Image of location where body was found.
Credit: [email protected]
According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the lifeless body of a man, of which no further information is known, has been recovered this afternoon, Saturday, June 4, in the Rio de Los Caballos, in the Malaga municipality of Tolox.
A few minutes before 4pm, the 112 operators received a distress call from an individual who reported that a man had drowned in the river. They informed the service that the body was on the shore but in an area of difficult access.
112 immediately mobilised emergency services to the location, including an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, the Fire Department of the Provincial Consortium, and patrols from the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.
Firefighters confirmed the rescue of a deceased man. The Guardia Civil has activated the judicial protocol to establish the causes surrounding the so-far unexplained death.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.