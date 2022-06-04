Firefighters recover dead body from a river in the Malaga town of Tolox

A few minutes before 4pm, the 112 operators received a distress call from an individual who reported that a man had drowned in the river. They informed the service that the body was on the shore but in an area of ​​difficult access.

112 immediately mobilised emergency services to the location, including an ambulance from the 061 Health Emergency Centre, the Fire Department of the Provincial Consortium, and patrols from the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

Firefighters confirmed the rescue of a deceased man. The Guardia Civil has activated the judicial protocol to establish the causes surrounding the so-far unexplained death.

