Firefighters recover dead body from a river in the Malaga town of Tolox

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 23:30

Image of location where body was found. Credit: [email protected]

The dead body of an unidentified man has been recovered from a river in the Malaga town of Tolox by firefighters.

 

According to Emergencies 112 Andalucia, the lifeless body of a man, of which no further information is known, has been recovered this afternoon, Saturday, June 4, in the Rio de Los Caballos, in the Malaga municipality of Tolox.

A few minutes before 4pm, the 112 operators received a distress call from an individual who reported that a man had drowned in the river. They informed the service that the body was on the shore but in an area of ​​difficult access.

112 immediately mobilised emergency services to the location, including an ambulance from the  061 Health Emergency Centre, the Fire Department of the Provincial Consortium, and patrols from the Local Police and the Guardia Civil.

Firefighters confirmed the rescue of a deceased man. The Guardia Civil has activated the judicial protocol to establish the causes surrounding the so-far unexplained death.

___________________________________________________________

Written by

Chris King

Originally from Wales, Chris spent years on the Costa del Sol before moving to the Algarve where he is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]

