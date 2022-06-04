By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 21:51

Image of monkeypox. Credit: Wikipedia - UK government - https://www.gov.uk/government/news/monkeypox-cases-confirmed-in-england-latest-updates#seven-may OGL 3

The first case of monkeypox has been reported in the province of Granada.

According to granadadigital.es, the Virgen de las Nieves Hospital in Granada has today, Saturday, June 4, admitted the first diagnosed case of monkeypox in the province. The patient’s age or sex has not been revealed, to protect their privacy, although it was reported they are not elderly. No further information has been divulged.

A statement has been issued by the management to all of the hospital’s doctors to report on the situation. It also instructed the staff to exercise extreme caution while adopting the measures established to avoid contagion.

The affected person was isolated to avoid contact with the rest of the patients admitted to the hospital. This person is reportedly not in a serious condition, but does present the usual symptoms of this disease, which are fever, headache, fatigue, and chills, among others.

Two hours after admission, the patient was discharged from the health facility and is following the relevant protocols by isolating at home.

As reported by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Government on June 3, there were already seven confirmed cases of monkeypox infection. Specifically, three in the province of Malaga, three in the province of Sevilla, and one in Cadiz.

