By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 June 2022 • 12:06

Happy birthday Lilibet – One-year-old today Image - Alexi Lubomirski/Duke and Duchess of Sussex

Members of the Royal Family have wished Lilibet happy birthday, taking to Twitter to congratulate the youngster as she turns one year old.

Despite the continued strained relations within the family, warm wishes were sent by grandparents, aunts and uncles and other members of the family on Saturday, June 4.

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were reunited publicly with their family for the first time in two years as they attended the Jubilee thanksgiving service on Friday.

Controversy was sparked with the child’s choice of name, which was Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname as a toddler after she had difficulty pronouncing her one name.

Her grandfather, King George V, called her “Lilibet” imitating her own attempts to say Elizabeth, a nickname that stuck and has remained with her ever since.

The family flew in from their new home in the US ahead of the celebrations, with the expectation that Lilibet would be introduced to her great-grandmother prior to the busy weekend.

The toddler is too young to appreciate the significance of the weekend’s events, but no doubt she will enjoy the pomp and ceremony that will not only mark the occasion of the queen’s platinum jubilee but also as the UK says “happy birthday Lilibet”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram