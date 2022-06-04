LED technology means lower electricity bills for streetlights in Huercal-Overa (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 21:09
ENERGY-EFFICIENCY: LED lighting will help to cut down on electricity bills
Photo credit: Huercal-Overa town hall
These will be installed in more than 100 local streets, announced Huercal-Overa’s mayor Domingo Fernandez.
“We are continuing along a route that will make our municipality energy-efficient, which as well as a positive impact on the environment will also bring financial savings,” he said.
Once this second phase has been completed, all streetlights in the town centre with have LED technology, Fernandez added.
Huercal-Over’s pedanias – municipal subdivisions – are next in line for energy-efficient streetlighting in a €1.8 million project, part-funded by the Diputacion provincial council.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at [email protected]
