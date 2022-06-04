By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 June 2022 • 22:47

Litvinenko murder suspect dies from Covid-19 Image cc Dr. Leonid Kozlov

One of the main suspects in the murder of Kremlin opponent Alexander Litvinenko has died from Covid-19.

The announcement today June 4 by Russian media, said that Businessman Dimitri Kovtun had died in a Moscow hospital after he contracted coronavirus. One of two suspects identified by British police in the poisoning of the ex-KGB officer, Kovtun was never brought to justice.

Litvinenko, who had become a naturalised British citizen was poisoned with a radioactive substance at the Millennium Hotel in London’s elegant Mayfair district, where he had met the two men.

He was admitted to the hospital shortly afterwards after he fell ill. His condition worsened and he died weeks later on November 23.

The other suspect MP Andrei Lugovoi announced the news on his Telegram account saying that his “faithful friend” had died.

He added: “My friend Dimitri Kovtun passed away prematurely. This is an irreplaceable and heavy loss for us.”

Although found to be responsible for the murder by a British court, neither man was ever brought to justice with some believing that the murder had been sanctioned by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Litvinenko was a major critic of Putin’s, and had accused the leader of ordering his death before he passed away. Both suspects have always denied that they murdered the former spy.

Russia declined to hand over the two suspects in the murder of Litvinenko for questioning or to face trial, but now with one having died from Covid-19 the chances that the suspects are ever brought to trial have all but disappeared.

