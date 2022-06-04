Lorry driver dies in Valencia’s Loriguilla after being trapped in his crashed vehicle

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 1:01

Image of the fatal lorry crash in Loriguilla. Credit: [email protected]

A lorry driver died when he became trapped in his vehicle after a crash in Valencia’s Loriguilla municipality.

As confirmed by sources from the Valencia Traffic Management Centre to Las Provincias, a lorry driver died this afternoon, Friday, June 3, as a result of his vehicle catching fire after it crashed into another transport vehicle on the A-3 motorway.

The incident occurred at around 6:30pm at Km338 of the aforementioned road whilst travelling in the direction of Valencia, in the municipality of Loriguilla. For reasons currently being investigated by the Guardia Civil, both vehicles collided and one of them started to burn.

Sources from the Valencia Provincial Firefighters Consortium confirmed that the driver of one of the lorries was unable to escape from his cab, and was caught in the flames.

Firefighters and emergency medical teams were mobilised to the scene. The incident forced traffic to be cut on one of the lanes heading towards Valencia. As a result, a traffic jam of approximately six kilometres formed.

