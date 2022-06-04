Malaga province has one of the lowest rates of sexual activity in Spain

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 0:38

According to a recent study, one of the lowest rates of sexual activity in the country is in Malaga province.

A survey conducted by a company based in Malaga province has produced a Spanish ‘map of sex’, in which it was revealed that Malaga has one of the lowest rates of sexual activity in the country, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

Lubets, a company based in Malaga province, conducted this study in which they surveyed whether a little or a lot of sex was practiced during confinement. Then they also compared this to sexual relations after the pandemic.

It turned out that the people of Malaga province fell well below the national average, while the highest figures were recorded in Castilla y Leon, the community with the oldest population in the country.

According to the study, the national average is 2.5 times a week, but in Malaga, this figure hardly reached 1.9, giving it the third-lowest figure in Spain.

Cadiz is the Andalucian province that is closest to the average, and leads the ranking in Andalusia, with a mean of 2.4. This is followed by Sevilla with 2.3; Jaen on 2.2; Cordoba on 2.1; and Huelva and Almeria with 2.0). Meanwhile, Granada is in last place, along with Malaga, with an average of 1.9.

Surprisingly, Castilla y Leon, the province where more sex is practiced has one of the oldest communities in Spain. Specifically in Salamanca, which registered a national level of 3.4 times per week. In Orense, they also do it 3.4 times. They are followed by Avila, Zamora and Soria on 3.3, Caceres with 3.1, and Navarra with 3.0.

Madrid and Barcelona do not exceed the national average either and remain at 2.4 and 2.3 times, respectively. Struggling in the romance department, the Balearic Islands is the autonomous community where less sex is practiced, with an average of only 1.8 times per week.

