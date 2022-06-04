Malaga starts June without registering new Covid-19 ICU patients for two weeks

Malaga province has entered the month of June without registering – for the second consecutive week – any new Covid-19 patients in the ICU. There are however still five cases in intensive care, while there are a total of 115 people hospitalised with the virus.

In recent days, four new coronavirus deaths have been registered in the province, which, according to data reported by the Ministry of Health and Families of the Andalucian Government, brings the total to 2,454 deaths in Malaga since the pandemic started. This number is in accordance with the new strategy surveillance approved by the National Public Health Commission.

There has been a slight increase in hospital admissions, with four more. Since last Tuesday, May 31, the last day with data, there have been 56 new bedridden patients, 14,301 in total, of which 1,149 (+1) have been in ICUs since the start of the pandemic.

The number of positives detected by PDIA (PCR and antigen tests) has increased compared to some days ago. Another 721 infections have been recorded, bringing the total to 292,720 since the start of the pandemic. After adding 1,062 in recent days, the number of patients recovered amounts to 285,699.

In the six health districts that exist in the province of Malaga, the Andalucian Government has reported that a total of 3,490,154 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to date.

At the same time, 1,441,974 people have already been inoculated with at least one dose of the vaccine and 1,410,256 of them appear in the official data with the full immunity. The Ministry of Health and Families itself has indicated this Friday, June 3, that the number of third doses inoculated so far amounts to 784,965.

