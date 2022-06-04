Marbella hospital pioneers HIFU ultrasound therapy for the treatment of thyroid nodules

By Chris King • 04 June 2022 • 0:01

Image of the latest HIFU technology installed in Quironsalud Marbella Hospital. Credit: [email protected]

Hospital Quironsalud Marbella is a pioneer in HIFU ultrasound therapy for the treatment of thyroid nodules.

With the incorporation of new HIFU ultrasound therapy, the Quironsalud Marbella Hospital in Malaga province has positioned itself at the forefront in the treatment of thyroid nodules. This is the most advanced technology that allows the treatment of benign nodules in the thyroid gland without the need for surgery.

As revealed in a statement from the facility, today, Friday, June 3, Quironsalud Marbella becomes the only health centre in Andalucia, and in the southern half of the country, to have this new specific therapy for this type of nodule.

As explained by Dr. Rida Nagib Raya, head of the Endocrinology and Nutrition Service, “This new technology is based on ultrasound that we direct with millimetre precision to the exact point that we indicate, in this case, the nodule”.

He continued, “Through bursts, we thermoablate the core of this tissue. That is to say, we generate a temperature of between 80/85 degrees at the nodule’s focus that allows us to burn the mass, preventing its growth”.

The main quality of this therapy is that it is completely harmless, and does not leave a scar, or produce adverse side effects. “Its most outstanding benefit is that we treat the nodule without invasion. There is no scar or possible sequelae or complications”, assured Dr Raya.

“In conventional treatments (surgery and radiofrequency) there is a percentage risk of paralysis of the vocal cords, parathyroid, or calcium alteration, poor healing”, emphasised the specialist.

HIFU ultrasound therapy has been developed by the company Theraclion. It is especially important for patients with thyroid nodules – regardless of their size – in a constant growth phase, that compress other structures that can create some symptoms such as altered swallowing, and difficulty in breathing. It is also an ideal therapy for patients whose state of health does not allow surgery.

Thyroid nodules are growths on part of the gland that can gradually develop their volume. As explained by Dr Raya, “thyroid nodules are similar to nodules located in the breast. Not all lead to cancer as there are benign and malignant types”.

“The same thing happens in the thyroid gland. They have a very high prevalence since 50 per cent of the population suffers from them, and they must be monitored due to their risk of becoming malignant and their effects if they grow excessively”, he added.

Located in the anterior region of the neck, the thyroid gland is characterised by its particular butterfly shape. It is involved in many functions, such as basal metabolism, the heart, the digestive system, the nervous system or moods.