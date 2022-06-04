Municipal seawater desalination plant would supply future demands in Vera (Almeria)

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 19:00

MORE NEEDED: Vera’s existing water deposit Photo credit: Vera town hall

VERA’S latest plenary council session voted in favour of constructing the town’s own seawater desalination plant.

AS previously reported in the Euro Weekly News Vera now receives water from the Carboneras desalination plant.

Nevertheless, this cannot satisfy the demands of already-approved new development projects or agricultural growers’ needs for irrigation water, municipal sources explained.

To solve these problems, Vera town hall previously unveiled its 2021-2017 Strategic Sustainable Water Resources Plan with specific measures that included short-term solutions.

These involved constructing a new 3,426-cubic metre deposit in the El Hacha zone, establishing a direct connection between the Carboneras desalination plant and the Playa de Vera deposit, as well as renewing waterpipes.

All three measures have been carried out, but Vera town hall believes that a municipal desalination plant would definitively answer existing and future demands for domestic and irrigation water. The plant would also have a positive impact on Vera’s existing sources of water, pointed out deputy mayor, Alfonso Garcia.

Vera town hall is now calculating the probable size of the new plant, which would require an investment of more than €22 million.

Codeur, which provides domestic water and in which Vera town hall has a holding, has already expressed its interest in providing the infrastructure.

This could take the form of a private initiative or a public-private partnership, revealed Garcia, who is also Codeur’s managing director.

