By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 04 June 2022 • 11:39

North Korea's Kim Jong Un congratulates Queen Elizabeth II Photo: Cordon Press.

Kim Jong Un, North Korea’s leader, has sent a message to congratulate Queen Elizabeth II on her platinum jubilee.

The message reported today Saturday, June 4, was sent by the secretive country’s foreign ministry. The two countries re-established diplomatic relations in 2000.

In the message from the leader and reported by Reuters, he said: “I extend my congratulations to you and your people on the occasion of the National Day of your country, the official birthday of Your Majesty.”

North Korea is one of the few countries that the queen has never visited, although she has visited South Korea before.

The announcement comes on the same day that questions are raised over the country’s reporting of the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, which seems to have disappeared as quickly as it arrived.

Although Britain amongst others offered North Korea assistance and vaccinations, the country refused and instead told its residents to gargle with salt water. Many however also took to drinking a local tea that they believe to have healing properties.

Whilst celebrations continued on Friday after they kicked off with the trooping of the colour on Thursday, it is unlikely that the news will be carried by state media or that there will be any formal recognition of the queen’s platinum jubilee in the notoriously secretive country. It is however possible that a short statement has been aired on local media that puts the leader in a positive light.

Kim Jong Un is not known for making such gestures when it comes to the west, with the message that congratulates Queen Elizabeth II a departure from his normal rhetoric.

