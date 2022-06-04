Pulpi (Almeria) joins an innovative recycling scheme for Policia Local uniforms

By Linda Hall • 04 June 2022 • 17:53

RECYLING INITIATIVE: Pulpi’s mayor and Policia Local chief with Insignia Uniformes’ representative Photo credit: Pulpi town hall

PULPI Policia Local officers’ outworn uniforms can now be recycled.

Thanks to an agreement with Insignia Uniformes, the firm which manufactures the officers’ uniforms, the material can now be reused, eliminating the problems normally involved in disposing of these garments.

Owing to their characteristics and functions, uniforms are not discarded or donated like other used clothing, to prevent them reaching the street where they could be put to inappropriate use.

Instead, the Re-Uniforma programme collects and classifies the castoffs for professional recycling to separate their polyester content for re-use, explained David Velasco from Insignia Uniformes.

Using this innovative technology Insignia Uniformes can process a large volume of discarded clothing, converting it into a new raw material. Eventually, Velasco said, the firm intends to produce top-quality police uniforms using textiles that are 100 per cent recovered.

The firm’s principal objective was to encourage the circular economy in the textiles sector, linking town halls with innovative recycling concerns.

“We would like to see a zero-waste future,” Velasco said.

