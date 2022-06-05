By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 1:45

Image of incident in the resort of El Arenal de Llucmajor. Credit: Facebook - Protecció Civil Llucmajor

A judge in Palma de Mallorca has ordered 13 German tourists to pay damages of €5000,000 after they allegedly burned down a bar.

Judge Antoni Rotger, the head of the Investigating Court No8 of Palma de Mallorca, this Saturday, June 4, justified the claim of €500,000 in civil liability made against 13 German tourists who were arrested for allegedly setting fire to a bar.

The magistrate agreed that there were ‘high damages’ caused by the fire in the resort of s’Arenal on Friday, May 20. They had been investigated for an alleged crime of arson with a serious risk to the public, according to laopiniondemalaga.es.

However, the precautionary measure that Judge Rotger imposed on each of them varied depending on their alleged involvement in the events. Only one was released with charges, four were granted bail of €12,000 each to leave jail, while eight were sent back to prison without the possibility of bail.

As a result of the blaze, damage was reportedly caused to a restaurant, a pub, the hotel where the defendants were staying, as well as an adjoining house.