2-year-old boy admitted in critical condition after being rescued from a pool in Malaga’s Coin

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 19:02

Image of 112 control centre operator. Credit: [email protected]

A 2-year-old boy rescued from a swimming pool in the Malaga town of Coin is in a critical condition in a Malaga hospital.

A two-year-old boy was admitted in critical condition to the ICU of the Maternal and Child Hospital in Malaga yesterday, Saturday, June 4. He was rushed to the facility after being rescued from a swimming pool showing signs of drowning. The incident occurred at a property on the outskirts of the Malaga municipality of Coin.

As explained t0 malagahoy.es, by several sources, including the 112 emergency services, the young boy fell into a swimming pool in the Sierra Gorda urbanisation, located on Calle Alcala del Valle street, in Coin.

112 received a call at around 5:45pm informing them of the incident. They immediately mobilised patrols from the Guardia Civil to the location, along with the Local Police. An emergency ambulance was also deployed, with a team of medics on board.

The boy had been recovered from the water by relatives before the arrival of the emergency services. When the ambulance arrived on the scene they verified that the child was in a serious condition. He was subsequently revived by the medical team before being transferred to the hospital in Malaga. Health sources from the facility have confirmed he remains in a critical condition in the ICU.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.