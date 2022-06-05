By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 17:58

500 plus Ukrainian adolescents are thought to be stranded in Europe. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

The UK government’s refusal to remove a loophole that is preventing hundreds of Ukrainian children from coming into the UK is appalling say Britons who are sheltering refugees

It is estimated that more than 500 Ukrainian youngsters are stranded across Europe after the Home Office made a last-minute rule modification requiring those under the age of 18 to be accompanied by a biological parent.

The logic behind the rule is to stop human trafficking but in many cases, children had already left the warzone and been handed to older siblings or other relatives, according to TDPel Media.

Nothing has been done since a fortnight ago when The Home Office said that it will look to resolve the issue.

Kevin Hennelly and Sandra Tilley from Lincolnshire had wanted to welcome Oleksandr Polishchuk, 24, and his 15-year-old sister Natallia, but despite her parents’ formal approval, the younger sibling is unable to travel to the UK.

Kevin Hennelly said, “The boy’s passport has now run out and he has travelled alone to a warzone in the east of Ukraine to try to meet his mother and get it renewed.”

“His father’s battalion has been surrounded by Russians in the east and they have not heard from him,” he continued.

“It appears to be safer to leave children in a war-torn nation filled with rapes, killings, and human trafficking than to come to live with a UK family who has undergone several DBS checks,” he added.

According to a government official “Unaccompanied minors are only eligible under the Homes for Ukraine scheme if they are reunited with a parent or legal caregiver.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.