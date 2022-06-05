83-year-old man arrested for alleged attempted murder of his wife in Almeria

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 0:40

Image of a National Police vehicle. Credit: Policia Nacional.

An 83-year-old man has been arrested for the alleged attempted murder of his wife in the city of Almeria.

As reported by the National Police of Almeria, an 83-year-old man has been arrested this Saturday, June 4, in the capital of the province after injuring his wife with a knife, according to diariodealmeria.es.

Various injuries were caused to his wife’s abdomen that required surgery. She was admitted to the University Hospital of Torrecardenas in the city of Almeria. According to reports from health sources, the 78-year-old woman’s life is not in danger.

The incident occurred at around 3:55pm in the Plaza Manuel Falces Lopez in the historic centre of Almeria. Officers from the Judicial Police of Almeria are investigating the case as an alleged crime of attempted murder.

This new suspected case of domestic abuse in the province of Almeria comes just a week after a man murdered his 50-year-old wife in the municipality of Tijola. On May 27, one of the deceased woman’s children had found the 51-year-old dead at the family home. Her husband subsequently gave himself up that same day to the Policia Local.

