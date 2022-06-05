Aerial support used as firefighters tackle forest fire in Alicante municipality of Alcoleja

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 3:11

Image of A-55 light aircraft dropping water on fire. Credit: [email protected]

Firefighters needed aerial support to tackle a forest fire that broke out in the Alicante municipality of Alcoleja.

According to sources from the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium, a fire broke out in a wooded and forest area in the Alicante municipality of Alcoleja this Saturday, June 4. It started in an area next to the Sierra de Aitana, and the intervention of aerial means was necessary to try and bring in under control.

A notification was received by the emergency services at 12:22pm, the same sources indicated, after the appearance of a large column of white smoke, according to larazon.es.

After bringing the blaze under control, the aerial means were withdrawn, and the firefighters continued to tackle it from the ground. There has been no indication of the extent of damage caused by the fire.

Several fire crews from the Cocentaina fire station were mobilised to the scene of the incident. They were joined by a forestry brigade with a fire engine, an A-55 light aircraft carrying water, and an Alpha helicopter in which a specialised brigade was transported.

The municipality of Alcoleja is located at the foot of the Sierra de Aitana, between the counties of El Comtat and Marina Baixa, in the north of the province of Alicante.

Desde esta mañana a las 12'30hr en Alcolecha, intervención en un incendio en una zona boscosa y forestal.

Ya está controlado, han sido necesarios medios aéreos y seguimos con medios terrestres👲🌳🔥🚁🚁!!!! #bomberos #cpba #enaccion pic.twitter.com/XAeYLWittc — Consorcio Bomberos Alicante (@BomberosDipuALC) June 4, 2022

