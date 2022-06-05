By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 8:12

Avoid the tube as London underground workers set to strike on Monday image: wikipedia - tom page

Transport for London (TfL) has asked people to avoid the tube if at all possible with London underground workers set to strike after voting to do so last month.

TfL has said that it is only the underground services that will be affected with the DLR, overground and tram services unaffected. They have however warned that these services are likely to be busier than usual as people seek alternatives to the underground.

They have also asked people to allow extra time for their travel with the strike taking place from the start of the Monday, June 6 service through to 8 am on Tuesday, June 7.

Some services will continue to run with TfL asking people to please check updates online before relying on their usual service. Many stations will be closed, especially those in central and south London, and those that do open may only be in operation for limited periods.

The 24-hour strike follows a vote by members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) to down tools in a dispute over jobs and pensions.

Andy Lord, TfL’s Chief Operating Officer, told Sky News: “I’d like to apologise to London for the impact this strike will have on journeys tomorrow and on Tuesday morning.

“We know it’s going to be damaging to London and the economy at a time when public transport is playing a crucial role in the capital’s recovery.”

The dispute between workers and management has arisen after the government bailed the London underground during the pandemic. It was then told that it had to come up with a plan to achieve financial stability, which they intend to do so by amongst other things putting a halt on recruitment.

That the RMT says amounts to lost jobs and the tearing up of working agreements, which they say also puts workers’ pensions at risk. However TfL dispute this saying no one will lose their job nor are any pension changes being discussed.

General Secretary Mick Lynch wants a face-to-face meeting with Sadiq Khan to “sort this mess out”.

“There’s no point in our union continuing to sit opposite management representatives who have neither the inclination nor the authority to negotiate a settlement when the power lies with the mayor.”.

The timing of the strike has been questioned coming after the jubilee weekend and ahead of possibly the biggest rail strike in decades. That will see members of RMT across the country walkout over pay, compulsory redundancies and safety concerns.

Richard Burge, chief executive of the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said the strike was “extremely disappointing” and called on the union and TfL to “sort out their dispute”.

He continued: “Ultimately, this will only harm London’s economy, and it is time for TfL to sort out their dispute with the RMT, so we can get back to building prosperity and showing the world that London is open for business.”

Although calls have been made by the minister and others to suspend the strike action, people are being asked to avoid the London underground as there is no indication that the union will do so.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.