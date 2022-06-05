By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 17:08

Axarquia: Water consumption increased by almost 50 per cent in just one month. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Due to the increase in tourism, Axarquia in the Costa del Sol has increased its water consumption by almost 50 per cent. The concern is that there is still a summer ahead with the reservoir of La Viñuela at 16 per cent of its capacity and the drought situation persists

Axaragua, the public water company stresses that consumption, both by residents and tourists, is guaranteed, but advocates cutting back on irrigation in the area to prevent the reservoir from being depleted, according to Axaquia Plus.

The reservoir currently has 26 hectometers to cover June, July and August. It is anticipated that July and August will be hit harder due to the unprecedented visits from tourists, which is expected to be a record after two years of the pandemic.

“The supply is guaranteed, but it is not compatible with the current consumption of 1,500 litres per hectare of irrigation,” according to Gregorio Campos, vice president of the Commonwealth of Municipalities of the Costa del Sol-Axarquia and the public company Axaragua.

“It is not compatible and I understand that the Junta de Andalucía will have to take measures, and the only one that fits is to contribute from another system. It is very complicated because Malaga is also going to have many difficulties to provide us with resources from the municipal company Emasa,” he confirmed.

He added that “the hope we have is the contribution of resources from the river Chíllar, which has been work in practice for years but due to technical reasons still can not be incorporated into the system”.

He added, “another measure could be, savings or cuts in other uses in the reservoir in La Viñuela, and the only one I can think of is irrigation”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.