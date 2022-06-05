Prince Charles tells guests he hopes ‘bickering’ does not return after a weekend of ‘togetherness’

By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 15:01

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Credit Royal Family Twitter

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, have taken their seats at the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval in London today, June 5

12 million parties have been thrown across the country to celebrate HM Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign, according to Mail Online

Prince Charles today said he hopes ‘bickering’ does not return to Britain after the Platinum Jubilee generated a feeling of ‘togetherness’ across the country.

The Prince of Wales and Camilla were photographed tucking into the Big Jubilee Lunch at the Oval cricket ground in South London

The future king remarked: “When it comes to Monday are we going to go back to all the bickering again? Let’s hope we don’t do that”, claim guests who attended the lunch.

It is still not known if the 96-year-old monarch will make an appearance today after she pulled out of two Jubilee events amid concerns for her health.

Whilst Royal fans would love a glimpse of The Queen they will be treated to holograms of the Queen beamed onto the Gold State Coach as it is paraded through central London, making it seem as if the monarch is in the carriage.

Charles and Camilla are expected to then join Prince William and Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family on the Buckingham Palace balcony from 3:30.pm CET this afternoon.

