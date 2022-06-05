By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 23:13

Bon Jovi founding member dies leaving band ‘heartbroken’ Image CC Koh Hasebe

Rockers Bon Jovi have been left heartbroken following the death of one of the band’s founding members and original bass guitarist Alec Such.

Announcing the death on June 5, the band issued a statement saying: “We are heartbroken to hear the news of our dear friend Alec John Such.

“He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the forming of the band.

“To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him – he was a childhood friend of Tico and brought Richie [Sambora] to see us perform.

“Alec was always wild and full of life. Today those special memories bring a smile to my face and a tear to my eye. We’ll miss him dearly.”

Alec, you will be missed pic.twitter.com/yK0RlgVkZc — Jon Bon Jovi (@jonbonjovi) June 5, 2022

New York born, Such helped to form Bon Jovi back in 1983 but was replaced by Hugh McDonald after he left the group in 1994.

Such, who brought in key members Torres and Richie Sambora, said of his departure: “When I was 43, I started to get burned out.

“It felt like work, and I didn’t want to work. The reason I got into a band to begin with, is because I didn’t want to work.”

Such reunited with the band when they were inducted into the Hall of Fame.

All Such had not played with or been part of Bon Jovi for many years his death has left the band and fans heartbroken.

