By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 15:50

BREAKING NEWS: Bomb Explosion Rocks Catholic Church in Ondo, Nigeria. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

Suspected bandits opened fire on worshipers at the St Francis Catholic Church, Owa-luwa Street, in the Owo council area of Ondo State capital today, June 5

Many are feared dead, according to Vanguard

Funmi Odunlami, the state police spokesperson said they would speak about the ugly incident in due course but confirmed that heads of state security agencies have rushed to the ancient town.

Kehinde Ogunkorode, a member of the St Francis Catholic Church, has confirmed that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked the church killing no fewer than 25 worshippers.

Ogunkorode said five bandits stormed the church during service and randomly shot members of the congregation. ” lt was like a movie,” he said “they invaded the church and shot indiscriminately. Several people were killed including women and children.”

“It was when they wanted to abduct the priest that they threw dynamite into the church.”

Another source confirmed that no fewer than 25 corpses have been moved out of the church with many casualties lying at the local medical centre awaiting medical care.

“Some gunmen invaded the church during service, opened fire and killed no fewer than 25 members of the church.

“The congregants were caught unaware by the killers. They also used explosives but many were shot,” according to an onlooker.

