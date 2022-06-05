By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 13:54

Brexiteer peer Lord Hannan admits UK should have stayed in the single market. Credit Creative Commons

Lord Daniel Hannan, who served as a Tory MEP from 2009 to 2018 and played a prominent role in the Brexit campaign, has made the dramatic claim that Britain would have been better off if it had remained in the single market

In 2016 following the Brexit referendum vote, Britain left the EU single market. However, Northern Ireland remained in the single market to prevent a hard border from being created with the Republic of Ireland, according to The Telegraph.

Lord Hannan, who is an adviser to the Board of Trade has claimed that if Britain had remained in the single market it would have saved a lot of ‘”trouble”.

According to Lord Hannan “We should have stayed in the single market, but rejoining it now would be madness.”

“Leaving the market was an upheaval, but it was the chance to deregulate. Instead, ministers are retaining rules we once fought to repeal.”

Daniel John Hannan, Baron Hannan of Kingsclere, is a British writer, journalist and former politician. He serves on the UK Board of Trade and is a Vice-Chairman of the Conservative Party responsible for its international relations. since 2020. He sat as a Conservative MEP for 21 years and was a founder of Vote Leave. He writes regular columns for several papers.

