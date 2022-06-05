Chelsea Bridge: Man rescued from River Thames dies after being Tasered

By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 16:45

Chelsea Bridge Road, London, UK. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 2.0

A man who was rescued from the River Thames in London, the UK after police used a Taser to try to restrain him has died

Yesterday at 10:03.am CET, the Metropolitan Police were called to deal with a man on Chelsea Bridge Road who was brandishing a screwdriver, shouting and generally being erratic, according to the BBC.

Steve Noonan, director of the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC – formerly IPCC), said: “We have spoken to the man’s family to express our sincere condolences and explain our involvement.”

“Our sympathies remain with them at this terrible time.”

“Our independent investigation is underway into the police actions at the bridge and we have begun gathering and reviewing evidence.”

It was confirmed that on Saturday morning, the Metropolitan Police said officers “challenged a man on Chelsea Bridge”. They added that: “A Taser was discharged but this did not enable the officers to safely detain him.”

Accordingly to the Independent Office for Police Conduct the man was rescued from the water but died in hospital last night.

An investigation is underway to determine the level of contact the Metropolitan Police had with the man who was in his early 40s.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed that investigators had obtained accounts from the officers involved and secured police body-worn video footage.

