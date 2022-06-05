By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 18:22

EasyJet: Tens of thousands of British travellers holidaymakers left stranded. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

EasyJet has cancelled another 80 flights today, Sunday June 6, leaving thousands of upset Britons stuck at airports

An estimated 200 flights in total have been cancelled over HM Queen Elizabeth II‘s Jubilee weekend, according to The Guardian.

Sadly, it is not just flights causing travel chaos as the roads are clogging up with drivers returning from their half-term and weekend breaks.

Meanwhile, on the roads, the bulk of the 19 million drivers that the AA had predicted would get behind the wheel over the four-day Jubilee weekend began to make their journey home, putting strain on most major routes.

The chaos doesn’t end there. In London, travel news is dire as 4,000 tube station staff are due to walk out for 24 hours on Monday after talks aimed at avoiding a strike collapsed.

A warning has gone out to Londoners who have been told to avoid travelling on the tube between Monday morning and 8:00.am BST on Tuesday.

EasyJet said it had cancelled about 80 flights “due to the ongoing challenging operating environment”, affecting an estimated 12,000 people.”

A handful of British Airways and Wizz Air flights to Gatwick were also axed on Sunday and about 3,000 passengers heading for Luton were diverted to other airports after a temporary power failure affected air traffic control systems there.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.