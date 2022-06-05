By Matthew Roscoe • 05 June 2022 • 20:38

New first aid centre for Urbanova beach bathers in Alicante. Image: AytoAlicante

ALICANTE’S Deputy Mayor, Mari Carmen Sánchez, officially opened the new first aid centre located on Urbanova beach.

The first aid centre on Urbanova beach, located in the province of Alicante, will be operational until September 15 and consists of two prefabricated units made of sustainable wood with a life-saving treatment room and a storage facility.

Sánchez said that “this first aid centre responds to a historical need. For years the lifeguard rescue service has shared a building with the residents’ association but they really needed their own fully equipped facility to deal with any first aid incidents that may arise on the beach.”

The new first aid station is located in the middle of the Urbanova promenade, opposite access number 6 of the beach, the watchtower and the access point for people with reduced mobility.

The first-aid station has changing rooms and toilets and is also air-conditioned.

Ms Sánchez said that “this new facility, built for the lifeguarding staff who work on the beach in summer, will help ensure the safety and welfare of all Alicante residents and visitors.”

Beaches in Alicante are being made doubly safe this summer with the deployment of nearly 100 Local Police officers patrolling the beaches.

El Palmeral-Urbanova-Tabarca is the name given to the southernmost neighbourhood in the Spanish city of Alicante and is an extremely popular destination for tourists.