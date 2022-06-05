By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 17:42

Josep Borrell tests positive for coronavirus. Credit Wikimedia

The High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy has tested positive for coronavirus and is under quarantine, he confirmed this afternoon, June 6

“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Spanish diplomat posted on his account on the social network Twitter

Borrell has indicated that he will keep quarantine “in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures.” “I feel fine,” he has indicated.

In October 2020 Josep Borrell had been in quarantine for having close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.

