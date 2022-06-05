By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 17:42
Josep Borrell tests positive for coronavirus. Credit Wikimedia
“I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Spanish diplomat posted on his account on the social network Twitter
Borrell has indicated that he will keep quarantine “in accordance with the relevant rules and procedures.” “I feel fine,” he has indicated.
In October 2020 Josep Borrell had been in quarantine for having close contact with a person who tested positive for the virus.
Symptoms of coronavirus (COVID-19) in adults can include:
The symptoms are very similar to symptoms of other illnesses, such as colds and flu. If you do show any symptoms, try to stay at home and avoid contact with other people.
