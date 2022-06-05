By Anna Ellis • 05 June 2022 • 14:22

Manilva: Four injured after collision involving three vehicles. CC/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0

Four people have been injured after three cars collided on the AP-7 motorway, by the junction for Manilva, Malaga

At approximately 11.15 last night, Saturday 4 June, the emergency services received several calls from witnesses reporting the collision involving the three motor vehicles, according to Axarquia Plus.

The collision was at kilometre 138 of the motorway, just past the Estepona toll booth, in the direction of Algeciras

Firefighters, Guardia Civil Traffic Police and ambulance crews were quickly dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters freed one of the injured party who was trapped in his vehicle. The trapped man plus three other injured were then transferred to the Costa del Sol hospital.

Medical staff at the hospital confirmed that four people were injured in this accident; a 70-year-old man and three women aged 70, 32 and 31.

The municipality of Manilva is located in the extreme southwest of the province of Malaga, 97 km from the capital of Malaga and 35 km from Gibraltar.

With an extension of 35.30 km, it is the point of union between the Costa del Sol and the Campo de Gibraltar. Manilva has an approximate altitude of 128m. above sea level, annual rainfall of 750L./m2 and an average temperature of 18ºC.

