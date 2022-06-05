By Matthew Roscoe • 05 June 2022 • 21:20

Mayor of Alicante congratulates appointment of new senior police chief in Murcia. Image: AytoAlicante

THE Mayor of Alicante thanked and congratulated the chief commissioner of the National Police, Ignacio del Olmo, for his recent appointment as the new senior police chief in Murcia.

During the unveiling of a statue in honour of Spain’s National Police, the Mayor of Alicante Luis Barcala wished Ignacio del Olmo “the greatest success in his new career” after it was announced that Olmo had been appointed as Murcia’s new senior police chief.

Barcala thanked Olmo for “all the exceptional work he had done for Alicante”, which was also reiterated by the Councillor for Security, José Ramón González.

Speaking at the statue unveiling González said: “Del Olmo has made the dream of creating and carrying out the project of having this statue in Alicante a reality with his tenacity, which will remain forever as part of his legacy, and with which he has managed to make the institution unique and give it value.”

“We at the City Council are very proud to have this statue, which represents the great work carried out daily by this Corps in perfect collaboration with our Local Police and Firefighters, and they have the affection and admiration of all residents,” González said about the new statue, which is located in the Plaza de la Puerta del Mar, Alicante.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.