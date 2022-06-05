By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 13:48

New Covid-19 vaccines expected by the end of summer Image: Rawpixel

New Covid-19 vaccines are expected to be approved for use by the end of the summer according to the European Medicines Agency (EMA), with the virus under control but not defeated.

More than two years after the virus first appeared and after most countries have all but lifted their restrictions, the EMA said on June 6 that new vaccines will be required.

Although the current crop of vaccines did their job in reducing the number dying from the virus, Omicron and new variants are largely resistant to them. That means, like with flu viruses, that new vaccines will be needed to combat any rise in infections.

Fortunately, Omicron, for which the vaccines have been more or less ineffective, was not dangerous although highly contagious. However, there is talk in medical circles that other variants are around and that more are expected in the coming months and years.

Earlier this week the EMA highlighted the need for the world to make use of the same vaccines in an effort to stop mutations, a message they will take with them to a meeting on June 30 of all the world’s drug regulatory agencies.

The EMA would like to see the new vaccines agreed upon globally and in use by the autumn.

It is expected that the new vaccines will be RNA based, that is making use of a modified genome version of the virus. The hope is that many of these will not be injection-based but possible in the form of a nasal spray.

Research by Duke-Nus School of Medicine in Singapore found that the way in which the vaccine is administered can add to the side effects, with the current injected form of RNA vaccine (Pfizer and Moderna) contributing to the level of fatigue.

It is hoped that the new Covid-19 vaccines will also have resolved some of the long term effects including urinary infections and heart problems.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.