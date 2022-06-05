News in Brief for the Costa de Almeria area

By Linda Hall • 05 June 2022 • 12:38

CHAMPION RECYCLERS: Adra’s mayor Manuel Cortes congratulates pupils at the Abdera primary school Photo credit: Adra town hall

Starting young SECOND year pupils at the Abdera Infants and Primary School aged seven and eight won the fourth edition of the Poniente Recycling League. This year the 22 schools who participated in the recycling initiative collected a total of 18 tons of containers and other non-heavy rubbish and litter.

Back to sea THE Guardia Civil vessel Rio Jiloca recently returned to the sea two loggerhead turtles nursed back to health by the ministry-authorised non-government organisation Equinac. One had been trapped in fishing nets and the other, with a damaged shell and suffering from pneumonia, was rescued by a fishing boat.

Rock solid MACAEL-BORN Francisco Martinez-Cosentino, president of the multinational Grupo Cosentino marble company, received an honorary doctorate from Almeria University on June 3. The award was recognition for his ongoing contribution to economic and social development as well as assisting innovation in business for Almeria province and the university.

More medics ALBOX mayor Francisco Torrecillas has asked the Junta for a second medical team for the local health centre, as Albox covered a large area with several pedania sub-divisions far from the town centre. With only one team of medics, patients could be risk during an emergency, Torrecillas said.

Trees remain THE Almeria Climate Committee group organised a celebratory gathering in Almeria City’s Plaza Vieja on June 4, following a court ruling that the square’s 21 ficus trees should remain. Earlier, city hall had announced unpopular plans to remove them to make the square less enclosed and more open.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.