By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 15:26

No blue flag for Dénia’s Las Rotas beach Image Image Valenciabonita

Many have wondered why Dénia’s Las Rotas beach, a favourite with locals, has not been awarded a blue flag.

According to a report by denia.com on June 5, the reason is a safety one but which the Dénia Town Council says is non-negotiable.

For more than 60 years a rocky section of the beach has been home to a springboard, a diving board that allows bathers to launch themselves into the warm waters of the Mediterranean.

Given its location, the facility is neither under the watchful eye of a lifeguard nor it near rescue or first aid services, on top of which it is not the most accessible of beaches. As these are all requirements for a beach to be awarded blue flag status, Las Rotas does not make the grade.

The council has said they are not prepared to remove the facility, which has become a feature of the area after more than 60 years of use. They say that to remove the diving board would be to remove some of the town’s history and that they are not prepared to do, instead forgoing the beach’s blue flag status.

Dénia does however have six other beaches that meet the requirement and which have been awarded blue flags:

Les Bovetes

Les Deveses

Les Marines

Marineta Cassiana

Els Molins

Punta del Raset

All these beaches meet the information and environmental education requirements as well as the water quality and environmental management standards

So for now and the foreseeable future it is no blue flag for Dénia’s Las Rotas beach.

