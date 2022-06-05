Qatar Airways resumes summer flights between Malaga airport and Doha

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 20:30

Image of a Qatar Airways jet. Credit: [email protected]

Summer flights between Malaga airport and Doha have been resumed by Qatar Airways.

Qatar Airways announced this Thursday, June 2, that it will once again start offering direct flights between Malaga’s Costa del Sol airport and the Hamad International airport in Doha for the summer season. There will be three weekly flights on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, through to September 11, according to malagahoy.es.

The route has been operational since 2019, although only in the summer season. Marimar Laveda, the operations manager on the Iberian Peninsula for Qatar Airways assured in a press release that “we are very proud to be able to strengthen our connection with Spain and resume our route with Malaga for another year”.

He continued: “It is great news that travellers from all over the world can enjoy our excellent service on board and get to know all the great attractions that Malaga and the Costa del Sol have to offer”.



“Spain is a key destination in the global network of Qatar Airways, and our summer route from Malaga is proof. More about the great relationship between the country and the airline”, assured Laveda.

“We are looking forward to welcoming on board both international travellers who want to visit our country this summer and Spanish passengers who fly from Malaga and want to travel again and get to know some of the most popular destinations through our hub in Doha”, Mr Laveda added.



Pedro Bendala, the director of the Malaga-Costa del Sol airport, applauded the recovery of this route. “It gives us great connectivity, not only with Qatar, but also opens the doors to connections with Asia, the Pacific, and Africa, adding value and quality to the summer offer of the infrastructure”.

Passengers can fly to another series of world destinations through Qatar Airways with a stopover in Doha. Flights will depart on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays at 3:45pm from Malaga, arriving at 11:45pm local time, departing from Doha at 7:45 am, and landing on the Costa del Sol at 2:15pm.

