Rewarding outing to El Bosquet near Elche (Alicante) for Carp-R-Us anglers

By Linda Hall • 05 June 2022 • 15:22

EL BOSQUET: A good day’s fishing there for Carp-R-Us Photo credit: Finca El Bosquet Carp Fisheries

CARP-R-US continued their Summer-Autumn series at the El Bosquet complex in the El Hondo national park near Elche.

“The weather was hot and sunny and the match was fished on sections 1b-7 and 17-25,” said the club secretary, Steve Fell.

“The winner on the day, and showing a welcome return to form, was Roy Dainty with an excellent 31.1 kilos caught from Peg Three using pole and bread tactics.”

Tony Flett, who was forced to fish the method feeder and pellet as he forgot his pole, still managed to come second with 28.5 kilos from Peg Six. Third was Willie Moons with 16.6 kilos from Peg 20, also fishing method feeder and pellet. Terry Screen came fourth on Peg 22, catching 9.8 kilos.

For more information about Carp-R-Us, visit www.carp-r-us.weebly.com or on the Carp-R-Us Fishing Costa Blanca Facebook page.

