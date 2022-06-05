By Matthew Roscoe • 05 June 2022 • 17:14

Santa Pola begin improvement works on accessibility to the Faro viewpoint. Image: AytoSantaPola

THE Santa Pola Town Council has already begun work on the access walkway to the lighthouse viewpoint, after obtaining the necessary permission from the Generalitat Valenciana to undertake the improvement and accessibility work.

Santa Pola Council has begun improvement works to the Faro viewpoint, with the installation of a plastic wooden footbridge that will link the car park in the lighthouse area to the viewpoint, which until now has been a difficult area to access.

The councillor for Tourism, Julio Baeza, said: “A footbridge will be placed over the rocks all the way to the viewpoint to make it easier for all visitors, with special attention to people with reduced mobility”.

The Town Hall has allocated a budget of €48,295 to carry out this work, which will be completed in the next few weeks. The company awarded the contract is INTEGRADOS, a company in which people with disabilities participate.

The Santa Pola Town Hall confirmed that the viewpoint of the Santa Pola Lighthouse is a point of special interest for Santa Pola residents and visitors and “needed an adaptation of the access points.”

The Faro viewpoint, which is a popular tourist attraction, was inaugurated in 2015 and has a 70-metre metal footbridge over the Mediterranean and is located next to the Santa Pola Lighthouse, which has been in operation since 1858.

