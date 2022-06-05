By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 13:05

The heat returns to Spain from Monday Image - pexels-oleksandr-pidvalnyi-319930

AEMET, Spain’s meteorological agency has said the heat returns to Spain from Monday with temperatures reaching the mid-thirties.

The high temperatures which arrive on June 6 will be around all week according to AEMET, who said that a mass of hot African air will once again descend on the country. With weather conditions stable the hotter air is expected to remain over the lower half of Spain into next weekend.

The higher day temperatures will be accompanied by tropical nights that is with temperatures that remain above 20 º C.

The rains in the north that have also affected France will move away to the east with some rain still possible around Cantabria and in the Pyrenees. Storms could occur in the latter.

Strong winds can be expected in northern parts of Catalonia.

Elsewhere the weather will remain stable with mild weather in the Canary Islands, although strong winds can be expected at times.

Fog will also be present along parts of the Mediterranean coast, especially around Melilla and parts of the Andalucian coast.

The Valencian community is likely to be spared the extreme heat, however, in Seville, Córdoba and Jaén the temperatures could go as high as 37 ºC.

Summer seems to have arrived early this year as the heat returns to Spain.

