By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 05 June 2022 • 13:05
The heat returns to Spain from Monday
Image - pexels-oleksandr-pidvalnyi-319930
The high temperatures which arrive on June 6 will be around all week according to AEMET, who said that a mass of hot African air will once again descend on the country. With weather conditions stable the hotter air is expected to remain over the lower half of Spain into next weekend.
The higher day temperatures will be accompanied by tropical nights that is with temperatures that remain above 20 º C.
The rains in the north that have also affected France will move away to the east with some rain still possible around Cantabria and in the Pyrenees. Storms could occur in the latter.
Strong winds can be expected in northern parts of Catalonia.
Elsewhere the weather will remain stable with mild weather in the Canary Islands, although strong winds can be expected at times.
Fog will also be present along parts of the Mediterranean coast, especially around Melilla and parts of the Andalucian coast.
The Valencian community is likely to be spared the extreme heat, however, in Seville, Córdoba and Jaén the temperatures could go as high as 37 ºC.
Summer seems to have arrived early this year as the heat returns to Spain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from South Africa, Peter is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for the Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news.
Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.