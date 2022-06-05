This year’s Torremolinos Pride breaks all attendance records

By Chris King • 05 June 2022 • 22:31

Image from Torremolinos Pride 2022. Credit: [email protected]_On

All previous attendance records have been broken by this year’s Torremolinos Pride celebrations.

As reported by the town’s council, this year’s Pride of Torremolinos has broken all previous attendance records. It is estimated that in excess of 60,000 people celebrated the climax of the week’s cultural and social activities in the town’s streets on Saturday, June 4.

A parade featuring 15 floats set off from the town hall bearing the slogan, ‘Without labels. For the rights of children and adolescents LGTBIQ+’. People of all nationalities watched as the procession made its way to the Pablo Ruiz Picasso cultural centre.

Margarita del Cid, the mayor of Torremolinos, highlighted “the economic impact of an event that has made Torremolinos have 100 per cent hotel occupancy, with a notable increase in hotel sales, while celebrating equality and diversity with respect, tolerance and freedom”.

“We have had to improvise because of the works in the Plaza de La Nogalera but the groups tell me that they have been delighted in a larger place”, added Ms del Cid.

“This was the first time that the council has had a float in which all the neighbours and families who requested it have participated”, stressed the mayor.

The town council highlighted ‘the tourist push of the Pride’ involved in the procession of floats, with the participation of a dozen tour operators “who have attracted visitors expressly to participate in the parade”.

Another outstanding aspect verified these days in Torremolinos is the recovery of international tourism, “reaching levels similar to those of 2019, with regard to the arrival of British, French, and Canadian tourists”, the council pointed out.

After the parade through the streets of Torremolinos, the manifesto was read by 11-year-old Cloe Aicart. Together with her mother, Cloe has made herself known on social networks with their efforts to raise awareness regarding the issue of transsexuality, denouncing the ‘bullying’ of which she has been a victim.

“That is why today I want to ask you, and ask society for a change, to make this world a more inclusive, kind, safe, and happy place. For all this to be possible we need a state trans law to be approved, which guarantees the protection of our right to be able to be, regardless of our age”, said Cloe.

According to the town council, performances by Divo, Soraya, Juanjo Martin, and Butchqueens, along with the presentation of Xenon Spain, and Luis Rollan, made a perfect climax to a historic Torremolinos Pride, confirming the Costa del Sol town as ‘the capital of diversity’.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.